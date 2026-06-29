Netherlands vs. Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as heavyweights clash in Round of 32

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The Netherlands take on Morocco in a round-of-32 contest in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Monterrey and you can follow it live on ESPN, right here.

Ronald Koeman's side eased to the top of Group F as they defeated Tunisia and Sweden with ease and drew with Japan. Morocco, meanwhile, missed out on top spot in Group C due to goal difference, having drawn Brazil, but beating Scotland and Haiti.

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Netherlands vs Morocco is one of the standout fixtures from the round of 32, given both teams were expected to make deep runs at the 2026 World Cup.

Indeed, Morocco might be looking forlornly at the opposite side of the draw, given they only finished second to Brazil on goal difference. Statistically, they've featured among the ten best nations at this World Cup in multiple metrics, yet face the might of the Netherlands in an early knockout.

It spoke volumes that Mohamed Ounahi's side came away from a 1-1 draw against Brazil in their World Cup opener disappointed, and followed that up with a narrow win over Scotland. They underlined their credentials with a 4-2 win over Haiti to conclude their group, raising hopes that they might repeat their heroics from the 2022 World Cup, where they reached the semifinals.

Standing in their way are Netherlands, who also began their World Cup with a draw, but having let Japan equalise twice, they faced much more criticism. Koeman's side swiftly swatted away any doubts with a 5-1 thrashing of Sweden, and followed that up with a facile 3-1 win over Tunisia to top their group.

The reward for Ronaldo Koeman is a tough contest against Morocco, but that was the luck of the draw. With his forwards, Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo in fine scoring form, the Netherlands will fancy their chances.