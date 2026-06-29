Germany dumped out of World Cup by Paraguay on penalties

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Paraguay beat Germany on penalties at the World Cup. Getty

Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah missed crucial penalties as four-time winners Germany were eliminated from the World Cup in a shootout by No.41 ranked Paraguay.

The Germans became the first powerhouses at the tournament to be eliminated in the round of 32 on Monday, after a 1-1 draw led to a penalty shootout.

Paraguay blew two opportunities from the spot to send Germany home, before José Canale scored in sudden death.

Paraguay had held Germany to a draw after Julio Enciso's opener was cancelled out by Havertz. VAR disallowed a Tah goal in extra-time to frustrate the Germans.

Paraguay took the lead three minutes before half-time against the run of play when Miguel Almirón hopefully put the ball into the box, and Enciso headed past Manuel Neuer.

Germany had 79% possession in the first half yet were left licking their wounds after Enciso's sucker-punch.

Paraguay caused a shock against Germany. Getty

But it only took them until the 54th minute to draw level through Kai Havertz. Florian Wirtz's dangerous cross into the near post was deftly headed home by Havertz to settle Germany's nerves but they couldn't find a winner inside 90 minutes.

Germany piled the pressure on during extra-time and Jonathan Tah thought he'd headed home the breakthrough goal until VAR intervened, after spotting a foul on the goalkeeper Orlando Gill by Waldemar Anton.

A Havertz header was then clawed away by Gill's outstretched hand. Gill denied Anton from point-blank range from a corner in the 119th minute.

Germany were on the brink of elimination when Havertz and Woltemade missed in the penalty shootout. But a miss from Antonio Sanabria, then Neuer saving from Fabián Balbuena, reopened the door.

However, Tah skied his penalty over the bar and Canale had the final say to cause a huge shock.

Paraguay will next face the winner of Tuesday's match between France and Sweden on July 4 in the round of 16 in Philadelphia.