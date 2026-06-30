Mexico fans can make the difference at Azteca vs. Ecuador - Aguirre

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre said he hopes local fans will make the difference for El Tri when the World Cup co-hosts face Ecuador at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in the round of 32 on Tuesday in a matchup of two Latin American sides.

After advancing from the group stage with a perfect record and without conceding a goal, Mexico must show their best form in the knockout clash against Ecuador -- arguably their toughest test yet.

"Our home crowd is our 12th man," Aguirre told reporters on Monday about the tens of thousands of fans that have packed the venue since the World Cup kicked off on June 11. "I don't mean to say that we don't have support elsewhere, but we are aware that we have a whole country behind us, and that motivates us a lot. I would say that we are all excited about what's to come."

"It's true that right now, this week or the last two, there's a lot of joy, internally too," Aguirre said. "You can tell just by watching the training. They're serious when training, but when it comes to making adjustments, they're disciplined. I feel... I've been in and out of the national team, but we're in a good place."

Mexico secured three wins in three group-stage matches, though Aguirre's men struggled more than expected to overcome opponents like South Africa and the Czechia. Ecuador, meanwhile, finished third in Group E behind Germany and the Ivory Coast.

To beat Ecuador, Mexico will once again rely on the attacking prowess of Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, as well as the fresh energy of young midfielder Gilberto Mora.

"We expect a very dynamic Ecuador side; they've shown they are fast and strong, but we aim to keep defending well," midfielder Obed Vargas told reporters. "It will be a very tough match, but we are confident that with the support of our home crowd, we can overcome them."

Vargas noted that finishing atop Group A without conceding a goal has been a confidence booster, yet the team has remained grounded.

"We take great pride in our work during the first phase... but that's in the past; now we must focus on what lies ahead," said Vargas, who plays for Atlético Madrid. "If we don't win, we're out. That's the mindset we need for this match, and that's why we'll go out and give everything for this country."

In addition to home-field advantage, the Mexicans will benefit from the capital's altitude of 2,240 meters (7,349 feet), a factor that could make things difficult for the Ecuadorians.

Although accustomed to playing qualifiers at the high altitude of Quito, Ecuador (2,850 meters, 9,350 feet), the team established their base for this World Cup in Ohio, and their tournament path has not taken them to elevations comparable to that of Mexico City.

Julián Quiñones trains with the Mexico team ahead of their match vs. Ecuador on Wednesday. EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Coach Sebastián Beccacece's squad even attempted to move up their arrival in the Mexican capital to allow more time for acclimatization, but they will land just 24 hours before the match that will decide a spot in the round of 16.

Ecuador, who have yet to reach their full potential in the tournament so far, must replicate the tactics used to defeat Germany if they hope to secure qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.

The South American side will rely on the intensity and dynamism characteristic of their style of play, and are expected to prioritize ball possession to dictate the tempo on the pitch.

To achieve this, they will field a squad of outstanding players, considered by many to be the best generation in Ecuadorian football history.

In defense, Piero Hincapié and Willian Pacho -- key defensive figures in European football -- will aim to neutralize the Mexican attack, while the forward line will be led by the experienced Enner Valencia, the national team's all-time leading scorer and a familiar face in Mexican football.

In midfield, the two teams will battle it out: the Ecuadorian duo of Pedro Vite and Moisés Caicedo -- a quiet but potent threat -- will face the creativity and effectiveness of Mexicans Érik Lira, Johan Vásquez, and Mora, the latter having gained prominence in recent matches.

The winner of Tuesday's match will face the winner of the game between England and Congo DR, scheduled for Wednesday in Atlanta, in the round of 16.

The last three matches between the countries have finished in a stalemate -- with their latest meeting a 1-1 draw in a friendly in October 2025.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN's Omar Flores Aldana was used in this report.