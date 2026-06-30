Morocco win shootout to send Netherlands home from World Cup

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GUADALUPE, Mexico -- Morocco beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout after the match finished 1-1 to advance to the Round of 16 on Monday night.

Ismael Saibari netted the decisive penalty to send last year's semifinalists through to the next round and send Ronald Koeman and the Dutch home at the earliest stage of the World Cup in the country's history.

With the shootout tied at 2-all after four rounds, Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made a strong save of Crysencio Summerville's attempt, batting it away with his left hand. Saibari then sent the winner into the low left corner as goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen went the other direction.

Morocco moves on to face Canada in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Houston.

Cody Gakpo scored in the 72nd minute for the Dutch. After the goal, which was assisted by Summerville, the Dutch bench ran onto the field to embrace the 27-year-old Gakpo, who broke down in tears.

Gakpo and his partner, Noa van der Bij, recently announced that they lost their unborn child.

Morocco players celebrate after beating Netherlands in the round of 32 at the World Cup. Getty Images

Morocco's Issa Diop tied it in the 91st minute, heading in a long cross from Chemsdine Talbi.

Morocco looked certain to take the lead in the 97th minute in extra time when Soufiane Rahimi's fancy footwork put him one-on-one with Verbruggen, but the Dutch goalkeeper was somehow able to deflect the shot.

Outside of Rahimi's chance, neither team had a strong scoring opportunity in 30 minutes of extra time at Estadio BBVA.

It was the second game of the tournament to conclude with a shootout. Paraguay beat Germany on penalties earlier Monday to book a spot in the round of 16.

The teams entered with the highest combined ranking of any Round of 32 match. Morocco was sixth in the world and the Netherlands was seventh.

The Netherlands had reached at least the round of 16 in eight previous World Cup appearances, including a quarterfinal appearance four years ago, when Morocco reached the semifinals.

Information from The Associated Press and PA was used in this report.