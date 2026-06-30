World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Germany, Netherlands dumped out of World Cup on penalties - June 30

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Germany and the Netherlands were both dumped out of the 2026 World Cup on penalties, and you can follow all of the latest reaction from last night, as well as looking ahead at tonight's matches, with ESPN.

Meanwhile, five -time world champions Brazil kept alive their hopes with Gabriel Martinelli's 95th minute winner seeing them sneak past Japan.

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Brazil's clash with Japan was the biggest match of the 2026 World Cup and it was played with the intensity of such a fixture, as the south Americans managed to come back from a goal down to advance to the round of 16.

Germany were not so lucky, as they were held by Paraguay in Boston in normal time and had a goal disallowed in extra time, before missing three penalties in the shootout and being dumped out of the World Cup.

And in the late game, the Netherlands suffered the same fate, with Issa Diop's 91st minute goal for Morocco taking the game to extra time and then to penalties, and it was the AFCON champions who held firm there.

On Tuesday evening we are treated again, as Ivory Coast face Norway in the first game of the day, before France play Sweden and Mexico face Ecuador.

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