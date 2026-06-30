Transfer rumors, news: Olise asks for Bayern meeting amid Madrid, PSG interest

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has asked for a meeting about his future amid interest from Europe's biggest clubs, while Aston Villa have set their transfer value for Morgan Rogers at a British record fee.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Michael Olise has starred for Bayern Munich in recent seasons and been standout player for France at the 2026 World Cup. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

- Michael Olise has reportedly asked for a meeting with Bayern Munich about his future, reports AS, amid interest from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League. The France winger is aware of the attention in him and wants to address his future in Munich after the World Cup. He would like to know the German club's position and learn how they value him. Bayern believe the 24-year-old could look for a new challenge elsewhere.

- Aston Villa value any transfer for England international Morgan Rogers at £130 million amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, reports The Telegraph. Middlesbrough would earn £26 million from the move if that valuation is met due to a clause in the deal that saw the attacking midfielder move to Villa Park in 2024. The sum would also mark a new British transfer record.

- Tottenham Hotspur are confident that they will complete the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali despite competition from Arsenal and Manchester City, according to talkSPORT. The 26-year-old has given the green light to join Spurs with broad terms between club and player in place, and talks are continuing. Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi has been a key factor in attracting Tonali to Spurs amid the competition they face. There is also a growing list of unsettled players in Newcastle's camp this summer.

- The Daily Mail has an update on Arsenal's search for a midfielder, with Bournemouth rejecting the club's approach for Alex Scott, while the Gunners intend to make another offer for Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães seeing their opening bid rejected. The Mail also mentions Arsenal's interest in Newcastle's Tonali and Spurs' work to sign the 26-year-old, while West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi have been discussed. Manchester United and Spurs are the main frontrunners for Fernandes so far.

- The medical for Germany left back Nathaniel Brown's move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Bayern Munich is scheduled for this week, reports Sky Germany. Brown will sign a contract that runs until 2031 in a move that will be worth an initial €50 million with an additional €5 million in add-ons. The 23-year-old's former club, Nurnberg, will receive at least €4 million from Eintracht after deductions. The post referenced possible days for the medical if Germany stayed in the World Cup, but they were knocked out by Paraguay in a penalty shootout.

ESPN SOURCES

- Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to close a deal for the transfer of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. A deal with a transfer fee of around €100 million is on the cards -- with some potential added bonuses -- which Leipzig are ready to accept. Liverpool are also still in the race, while Real Madrid have also showed interest and are monitoring the situation. Read

- Chelsea are exploring a deal to sign Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka, sources have told ESPN. Incoming manager Xabi Alonso -- who doesn't officially start work until July 1 -- has a close relationship with the 33-year-old and views him as an experienced player capable of bringing leadership to a young dressing room. Read.

play 1:18 Laurens: A Barcelona move for Julian Alvarez is 'impossible'

OTHER RUMORS

- Juventus would only be able to sign Emiliano Martinez if Aston Villa lowered their demands and Atalanta's Marco Carnesecchi "seems like an impossible dream", while Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario and Napoli's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic are more feasible. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- PSG and Juventus are very close to reaching an agreement for Randal Kolo Muani to join the Italian side on a loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent for €40 million. (Footmercato)

- Juventus have started discussions with Genoa regarding a move for striker Jeff Ekhator in a deal that would be worth €15 million and could include players such as David Puczka and Juan Cabal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake, Nico Gonzalez, Ruben Dias and Savinho could all leave Manchester City after Enzo Maresca's appointment. (The Daily Mail)

- Atlético Madrid are in talks with Sporting CP to try to sign Morten Hjulmand and have offered the midfielder a contract that would run until 2031. (Nicolo Schira)

- Al Ahli midfielder Franck Kessie has been offered to Juventus and Roma, although there aren't any ongoing talks at the moment. (Nicolo Schira)

- Como have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Chelsea center back Trevoh Chalobah, but their opening offer of €27 million falls below the Blues' €40 million valuation. (TEAMtalk)

- Como are also the frontrunners to sign Catanzaro attacking midfielder Mattia Liberali but Ruben Amorim wants to bring him back to AC Milan. (Sky Sports Italia)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Leeds United have completed all formalities to sign Harry Wilson as a free agent on a four-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Valencia are focusing on Lille's Thomas Meunier as they look to sign a right back. (Marca)

- Brighton & Hove Albion are pushing to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Luka Vuskovic and Atalanta's Honest Ahanor as they aim to strengthen at center back, even though they're closing in on a deal for Leeds United's Pascal Struijk. (TEAMtalk)

- Napoli have turned down offers from Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Como and Atalanta for 23-year-old attacking midfielder Antonio Vergara. (Nicolo Schira)

- Everton have struck a deal with Middlesbrough to sign midfielder Hayden Hackney. (TEAMtalk)

- Monterrey are finalising a move for Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi in a deal worth up to $8 million. (The Athletic)

- Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has opened the door to joining Ajax with negotiations well underway. (Fabrizio Romano)