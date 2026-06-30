Mexico City schools, staff get day off for crucial Ecuador match at Azteca

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Mexico City schools and government staff have been given the day off on Tuesday as the city prepares for huge crowds and traffic for Mexico's crucial knockout round of 32 match vs. Ecuador at Estadio Azteca.

Classes were suspended across public and private schools and a ban on alcohol sales was set in key neighborhoods to curb violence in fan zones across the city before and after the match.

In a statement the Government of Mexico has said, "On the occasion of the 2026 World Cup, President [Claudia Sheinbaum] issued a decree establishing administrative measures, in order to guarantee access to mobility and road safety in Mexico City.

Mexico City's measures are designed to improve the flow of traffic for the crucial match vs. Ecuador. Lars Baron/Getty Images

"On Tuesday, June 30, agencies and entities of the Federal Public Administration implement teleworking schemes for public servants".

The changes do not apply to everyone, however. Private businesses are not required to give employees the day off or allow them to work from home, although authorities have encouraged companies to offer flexible working arrangements where possible.

Essential services including healthcare, emergency services, public safety, transport, immigration, customs, energy, water, telecommunications and World Cup operations will continue to run as normal.

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The temporary measures come as Mexico look to continue their World Cup campaign in the knockout stages, with thousands of supporters expected to travel across the city for the highly anticipated fixture.

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre said on Monday that he hopes local fans will make the difference for El Tri in the matchup of the two Latin American sides.

After advancing from the group stage with a perfect record and without conceding a goal, Mexico must show their best form in the knockout clash against Ecuador -- arguably their toughest test yet.

"Our home crowd is our 12th man," Aguirre told reporters on Monday about the tens of thousands of fans that have packed the venue since the World Cup kicked off on June 11. "I don't mean to say that we don't have support elsewhere, but we are aware that we have a whole country behind us, and that motivates us a lot. I would say that we are all excited about what's to come."

The winner of Tuesday's match will face the winner of the game between England and Congo DR, scheduled for Wednesday in Atlanta, in the round of 16.

The last three matches between the countries have finished in a stalemate -- with their latest meeting a 1-1 draw in a friendly in October 2025.