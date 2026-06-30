Neymar pokes fun at German mathematician after Brazil beat Japan

How Brazil survived their Round of 32 clash against Japan (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Neymar poked fun at German mathematician Joachim Klement, who wrongly predicted that Brazil would lose to Japan in the Round of 32 and the Netherlands would lift the World Cup.

Brazil came from behind to beat Japan, 2-1, on Monday in Houston and advance to the last 16.

"Mr. Joachim Klement...Please try again at the next World Cup," Neymar wrote on X.

Neymar poked fun at Joachim Klement after Brazil beat Japan. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, Neymar, took another jab at Klement hours later when the Netherlands lost to Morocco on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

"You got it wrong again." Neymar, 34, wrote on X .

Klement had correctly picked the previous three tournament winners -- his native Germany in Brazil in 2014, France in Russia in 2018 and Argentina in Qatar four years ago.

- Japan coach on World Cup exit, loss to Brazil: Gap is closing

- Casemiro: 'Calm,' 'patience' key to Brazil win over Japan at World Cup

- Nagelsmann says Germany no longer 'first-class team' after WC exit

When he announced the predictions for this World Cup, Klement did stress that picking the winner was practically impossible and even warned others not to take his forecasts seriously.

Klement took into account a number of key variables, such as each country's GDP per capita -- as this affects sports infrastructure -- population size, the status of football in society, the national team's position in the world rankings, and an element of chance in his model to make his predictions.

Neymar, playing in his fourth World Cup, has only made one appearance for Brazil at this tournament, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Scotland.