Switzerland vs. Algeria at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Switzerland and Algeria, who had a vastly different FIFA World Cup 2026 opposite campaigns so far, are all set to face each other in their round of 32 match in Vancouver on Thursday.

Switzerland topped their group with seven points after two wins (4-1 vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2-1 vs. Canada) and a draw (1-1 Qatar) while Algeria had to struggle to get to four points from three games after one win (2-1 vs Jordan), one loss (0-3 vs. Argentina) and a wild 3-3 draw in their final group game against Austria, which put them among the eight best third placed teams.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: July 2, Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

UK BST: July 3, Friday at 4:00 a.m.

India IST: July 3, Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Australia AEST: July 3, Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Venue: BC Place Vancouver

Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez

Team News and Predicted line-ups:

Switzerland

Gregor Kobel

Silvan Widmer | Nico Elvedi | Manuel Akanji | Ricardo Rodríguez

Johan Manzambi | Granit Xhaka | Remo Freuler

Dan Ndoye | Breel Embolo | Rubén Vargas

Algeria

Luca Zidane

Rafik Belghali | Aïssa Mandi | Ramy Bensebaini | Rayan Aït-Nouri

Hicham Boudaoui | Ramiz Zerrouki

Riyad Mahrez | Ibrahim Maza | Farès Chaïbi

Amine Gouiri

Talking Points

Switzerland will look to maintain unbeaten run

Switzerland had a slow start with the draw against Qatar but then took their chances in their next two games and won them both to top their group. Their attacking players are scoring for them, with seven goals across three games while the defence conceded in all games but only three goals in total. They are more balanced compared to their opponents on Thursday and that solidity across the field will be the key for them to make it to the round of 16.

Switzerland celebrate as Johan Manzambi scores their second goal against Canada. Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Johan Manzambi has scored three goals already while Rubén Vargas has two. Breel Embolo was outstanding against Canada as his two assists helped them win the game. Head coach Murat Yakin will hope his three attackers will continue their form against Algeria. There's also the experience of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler, both aged 33 and 34, who manage the midfield areas well.

Switzerland might not have big stars and play flashy football, but they have players in form and momentum on their side. They will want to make it count with a victory on Thursday.

Algeria's defence in focus

From three games in the group stage, Algeria have conceded seven goals. They lost to Argentina 3-0, scored two second goals after conceding against Jordan to win 2-1 and then played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Austria, where they conceded in the very last minute of the match.

Head coach Vladimir Petković, who also coached Switzerland for seven years, has to make a decision about his goalkeeper. Luca Zidane started the first two games and was replaced by Oussama Benbot, who didn't have a good game at the back. Regardless who starts, Petković knows that his entire defence will need massive improvements if they want to make it further in the tournament.