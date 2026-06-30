Jürgen Klopp aims dig at Arsenal after VAR controversially disallowed Germany goal

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Jürgen Klopp has slammed the VAR decision to rule out a Germany goal in extra time against Paraguay, following the shock exit of the four-time world champions in the round-of-32.

Germany lost on penalties to Paraguay after playing out a 1-1 draw across 120 minutes but they had a Jonathan Tah goal -- which may well have been the winner -- controversially ruled out in extra time, when VAR intervened and referee Jalal Jayed then disallowed the goal, with Waldemar Anton adjudged to have fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

On Magenta TV, where he has been working as a pundit throughout the World Cup, Klopp fumed about the decision and also appeared to aim a subtle dig at Arsenal.

Jürgen Klopp was not convinced that Germany's goal scored in extra time should have been ruled out. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

""If the goal is illegal, then Arsenal won't be English champion," he said. "They've scored 60% of their goals that way.

"We win the game when the ball goes in. So, of course, this is brutal."

Arsenal were renowned -- and sometimes criticised -- throughout their title winning 2025-26 season for their prowess at set pieces, particularly at corners.

ESPN's resident VAR expert Andy Davies was also not convinced that there was enough in the contact between Anton and Gill to rule Tah's goal out:

"This was not a foul block by Germany's Anton, and this goal should have stood. It was both a poor intervention by VAR and an equally disappointing decision from the on-field referee to overturn his original decision and disallow the goal," Davies said.

"Germany defender Anton was entitled to hold his ground in this situation, and it was in fact the Paraguay keeper who turned into the German, going to ground once he felt contact as opposed to any foul action by Anton.

"This was a poor process and outcome delivered by the match officials."

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The defeat to Paraguay marked the first time Germany had ever lost a penalty shootout at the World Cup.

It is their third consecutive disappointing campaign at the tournament, as they were eliminated in the group stages of the 2022 and 2018 editions, and are now heading home after just four matches.

Whether or not Julian Nagelsmann will keep his job as Germany's head coach remains to be seen.

Questions will certainly be asked of the team following their failure to get past a Paraguay team they were widely expected to defeat.