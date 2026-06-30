Ronald Koeman steps down as Netherlands head coach after World Cup exit

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Ronald Koeman has stepped down as the Netherlands head coach, following the team's exit in the round of 32 at the World Cup.

The Netherlands lost on penalties to Morocco and are heading home after a disappointing campaign.

Koeman has been criticised at this World Cup by some for setting his team up in a defensive manner. He has opted against extended his contract, which was due to expire after the World Cup.

Ronald Koeman departs as the Netherlands head coach after three years in charge. Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"Precisely because I have worked so closely and intensively with this coaching staff and this group of players for such a long time, this was not an easy decision to make," Koeman said.

"I am grateful and would like to express my sincere appreciation for the dedication shown by everyone involved with Oranje during both of my periods as head coach.

"Of course, it is deeply disappointing that our World Cup campaign has ended so early. But once I have had time to process it and look back, I will mainly remember the great cooperation and the many wonderful moments we shared together. I would therefore like to thank everyone who contributed to that. I have decided that now is the right time to spend more time with my wife, children, and grandchildren. At this moment, it feels like the right and most natural decision."

This was the former Barcelona and Ajax midfielder's second spell in charge of the Oranje.

He returned to the Netherlands following the departure of Louis Van Gaal after the 2022 World Cup, where they made it to the quarterfinals and were defeated on penalties by eventual champions Argentina.

- Koeman's lack of Dutch courage exposed by magnificent Morocco

- Morocco win shootout to send Netherlands home from World Cup

Koeman guided the team to the semifinal of Euro 2024, which marked the first time the Netherlands had reached the semifinals of a major international tournament since the 2014 World Cup.