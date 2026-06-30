Top U.S. government official 'so happy' when Iran made World Cup exit

Open Extended Reactions

A top United States government official has said he is "so happy" that Iran are out of the World Cup.

Iran's participation in the tournament was uncertain in the months leading up to the tournament after the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on the country in February.

However, they did take part and came close to qualifying for the last 32 after drawing all three group games and were denied victory against Egypt in their final game by a marginal offside call.

The federation made multiple complaints over their treatment at the hands of the U.S. authorities during their time at the competition, with coach Amir Ghalenoei saying his team was the "most oppressed" at the World Cup.

Iran were knocked out of the World Cup after missing out on advancing to the knockout stages on goal difference. Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Now U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has admitted during a World Cup security briefing: "I'm just glad they're done, and they're not coming back.

"I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas and said they could leave the U.S. soil, and I might've sung a song or two or maybe even danced a happy dance."

Iran moved their training base to the Mexican border city of Tijuana in May, having originally been due to be based in Tucson, Arizona. All three of their matches were played in the U.S. -- with the first two in Los Angeles and the last one in Seattle.

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One of Iran's complaints during the World Cup was the stipulation from the authorities that they leave immediately after each match.

Asked about that, Mullin said: "That was just an agreement we had -- to just go ahead and let them go.

"The game was over, let them get back to the hotel, their base camp where they're at. They're more comfortable there. That was just an agreement we worked out with FIFA before the games started."

Mullin said "almost half" of Iran's non-playing delegation had direct ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Iranian football federation and FIFA have been contacted for comment.