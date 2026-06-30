Barcelona to bolster defence with double signing following Mapi León's departure - sources

Krieger wonders if Putellas' potential LCL move is about football or her legacy (1:49)

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Barcelona are set to bolster their defence with the signings of Renee van Asten and Martina Fernández after losing Mapi León this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Barça are in advanced negotiations with Ajax over a deal for young centre-back Van Asten, whose contract with the Dutch club expires next summer.

The Catalan side are also planning to exercise a clause which allows them to re-sign Fernández from Everton just one year after she moved to the English side on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell.

Barcelona Femení are experiencing a transformative summer with the departure of several key players such as Alexia Putellas, Mapi León, Ona Battle and Salma Paralluelo. Joris Verwijst/Soccrates/Getty Images and Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images

The signings of Van Asten and Fernández, aged 19 and 21 respectively, represent the start of an overhaul of the backline at Barça following some significant exits. León revealed earlier this month she will leave the club as her contract expires, with sources telling ESPN she will join London City Lionesses, like teammate Alexia Putellas.

Right-back Ona Batlle will also depart as a free agent, with ESPN revealing in April she has an agreement in place to join Arsenal.

Van Asten and Fernández will therefore add depth to a backline which is currently lacking it, with veteran Irene Paredes and Laia Aleixandri among the limited options to play at centre-back in the squad at the moment.

Youngster Aïcha Cámara is another who can play there, although she may be required to play at right-back following Batlle's exit.

Meanwhile, Tuesday marks the end of Salma Parraluelo, Caroline Graham Hansen and Marta Torrejón's deals with the club.

Graham Hansen and the experienced Torrejon, who can also help out at centre-back, are both expected to extend their stays with the European champions.

- Alexia Putellas reaches agreement with London City Lionesses - sources

- What next for UWCL winners Barcelona after Putellas and others depart?

Paralluelo's departure has been officially confirmed by the club today. She departs after four seasons with the Spanish giants, having scored 72 goals in 131 games and having won 15 trophies with the club.

Sources told ESPN earlier this month that Paralluelo, who scored twice in May's Champions League final victory over OL Lyonnes, is leaving after failing to reach an agreement over next terms.

Information from ESPN's Audrey De Ridder contributed to this report.