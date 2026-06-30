Madueke: 'Jude Bellingham's performance should not come as a shock'

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Noni Madueke has said that 'world class' Jude Bellingham's performance for England in their 2-0 win over Panama should not come as a shock.

With England struggling to break down a stubborn Panama defence and set to finish second in the group as Croatia led Ghana, Bellingham stepped up.

The Real Madrid midfielder managed to turn in England's first goal from a Bukayo Saka corner to relieve the pressure on Thomas Tuchel's men, before turning creator with a fantastic cross into the box on the turn for Harry Kane to head home.

With a hand in both of England's goals, Bellingham was awarded player of the match for the second successive week, having also won the award against Ghana.

Noni Madueke hailed Jude Bellingham as world class. Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The midfielder came out after England's second match and said he felt he didn't deserve to be Player of the Match in the 0-0 draw against Ghana, but that was certainly not the case against Panama.

And with many waxing lyrical about the performance from Bellingham against Panama, Madueke believed it was nothing out of the ordinary.

"I feel like he is a world class player, every time I watch him, I see the same player near enough every single time," Madueke said.

"The last game, I don't understand how that can come as a shock to anybody, that is what he has been doing for the last however many years, so when I watch him perform like that, I just feel like it is normal."

Bellingham now has three goal involvements for England at this World Cup, having also scored in the 4-2 win over Croatia.

That is tied at the top with captain Kane, who scored two against Croatia himself.

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Madueke hailed the duo as England's two most important players and was hopeful it would continue into the knockout stages.

"I think they have been the most decisive, two players that take responsibility for us," he added.

"I think Jude especially in the last game was unplayable and obviously you know what you are going to get from Harry in terms of the goalscoring.

"So really delighted that they are playing their best football and I hope it continues for the knockout stages, because we need them."