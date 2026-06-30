Jordan Pickford: England 'ready to go to war' for Thomas Tuchel

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England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is in no doubt the players will be "ready to go to war" for manager Thomas Tuchel when they take on Congo DR for a place in the World Cup round of 16.

After seeing off Panama 2-0 in New Jersey to secure top spot in Group L, England head into the knockout stages looking to keep themselves on course to deliver a first trophy since 1966.

Pickford -- part of the squad which reached back-to-back European Championship finals under Sir Gareth Southgate -- has long championed England as having the needed quality and mentality to win a major tournament.

When asked in an interview with BBC Sport what was different this time around, the Everton goalkeeper said: "Belief, togetherness. I think we have had that previously, but I think the manager's got that belief in us.

"The meetings the manager has with us, it is like you are ready to go to war. He puts that belief in you. There is different meetings he has tactically, and it is like 'yeah, it is go time.'

"We all want the same goal, we all want that end goal and this squad he has picked, we are all in good spirits and all in good moments in our career."

Jordan Pickford is one of the most experienced members of the England squad. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Pickford continues to work with a psychologist to help him find an extra edge and stay focused for when he has to produce in key moments.

"[It is] a lot of growth I am working on and being the best version of myself," the Everton keeper said in an interview with ITV Sport.

"We have got targets, who I am working with, and it is about being the best version of me and where that can take me. We know the journey it can take me on, and believing in that, and being me."

The next step of England's journey towards securing another star on the shirt comes in the round-of-32 clash against Congo DR, who qualified as the best third-placed team in Atlanta on Wednesday.

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While Pickford could again take centre stage should the tie need to be settled on penalties, the Everton keeper insists every one of the squad is fully focused on getting the job done without the need for extra time or a spot-kick lottery.

"We want to win the game in 90 minutes, but we will ready as a team, as a group, as England to do what it takes to get the victory," Pickford said to ITV.

"If it goes to penalties, extra time, we have got the ability, we have got the lads to come off the bench, our togetherness is a high level and that is what we are here to do.

"We are here to do the job. We know Congo is a tough nation, we know how many teams in Africa have qualified for the next round of games.

"They are a proud nation, and we have got to be ready for what they bring -- but it is also about what we bring as a group, and we will be right after them."