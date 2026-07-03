Julian Nagelsmann out as Germany boss, Jürgen Klopp lined up as replacement

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Julian Nagelsmann is out as the Germany head coach following the team's shock exit from the World Cup at the hands of Paraguay in the round of 32, with talks already being sought with Jürgen Klopp to replace him.

Germany lost 4-3 on penalties to the South American side to suffer an early exit from the tournament for the third time in a row, following their failure to make it out of the group stages in the 2022 and 2018 editions of the competition.

"The German Football Association expressly thanks Julian Nagelsmann for his work since September 2023. He is characterized by a high level of commitment and extraordinary ambition," Bernd Neuendorf, president of the German football association, said in a statement.

The DFB added in their statement that they will initiate discussions with Klopp to become the new manager of the national team.

"Regarding the appointment of a new coach, the DFB leadership will now seek talks with Jürgen Klopp . He has already signaled his general willingness to take on the position," they said.

Julian Nagelsmann has departed his role as the German head coach after the national team were knocked out by Paraguay. Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick as Germany's head coach in 2023 and became the country's second-youngest coach at just 36.

The former Bayern Munich boss led Germany to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 and had extended his contract until Euro 2028 in January 2025.

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Klopp, meanwhile, hasn't been in management since leaving Liverpool in 2024. He was named Red Bull's Head of Soccer in January 2025 and was an analyst at the World Cup for Magenta TV.

"I understand that when people talk about the national coach, my name is mentioned. But it's not the right moment to talk about it, especially not with me," he said on Magenta TV following Germany's World Cup exit.

"I have a job that I really enjoy. And as far as I know, it's not a part-time job. The fact is, Germany was eliminated today, and this is not the moment for me to think about Jurgen Klopp's future."