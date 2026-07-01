England vs. Congo DR line-ups: World Cup 2026 predicted XIs

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England's hunt for World Cup glory continues with a decisive meeting against Congo DR, as the Three Lions look to advance to the round of 16 and set up a tie with either Mexico or Ecuador.

A swashbuckling opening win over Croatia had fans believing a new-look England had arrived, but those expectations were tempered by a goalless draw with Ghana.

And then came another stern test, as England struggled against a stubborn Panama defence, with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane sprinkling the desperately needed magic to seal top spot in Group L.

So how do England get past another team that will sit and make life as difficult as possible?

ESPN takes you through the predicted line-ups.

Predicted line-ups

England (4-2-3-1):

Jordan Pickford, Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane

Congo DR (5-3-2):

Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Steve Kapuadi, Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu

After rotating his squad and experimenting with line-ups during the group stage, you would expect Thomas Tuchel to have settled on his strongest XI by now. But, as is so often the case with England, it's not that straightforward, as Reece James' injury against Ghana left England with a glaring problem at right-back. Fans debated who should fill the void, with Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa and Trevoh Chalobah all touted as options, but Tuchel handed the role to Jarell Quansah against Panama.

But England's bad luck quickly turned into a crisis. Quansah limped off with an ankle injury and was replaced by Spence, who adapted well despite naturally playing on the left side, where he started against Ghana. So now the same question lies ahead: who starts at right-back against Congo DR with James and Quansah out?

Djed Spence could start at right-back against Congo DR. Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tuchel has hinted that Konsa can play there, but after Spence's encouraging cameo, he looks the most obvious option in another makeshift back line. That would see him start alongside Konsa and Marc Guéhi in the centre-back pairing, with Nico O'Reilly expected to continue at left-back.

The England boss promised Bukayo Saka would finally be fit enough to make his first start of the tournament against Panama, and he delivered. Tuchel's cautious approach with the Arsenal winger -- who has been managing an Achilles issue -- paid off, after brief cameos against Croatia and Ghana prepared him for the start -- by Nina Hristova.

Saka looked far more inventive on the right than club teammate Noni Madueke. While his end product from open play wasn't quite there, he still made his mark with a pinpoint corner for Bellingham to guide home the opener. Declan Rice had urged fans to get excited about England's set-piece threat, and the Three Lions have shown exactly why, with half of their World Cup goals coming from dead-ball situations. That's an obvious strength, but it has also highlighted a weakness.

In their last two matches, England struggled to break down stubborn, low block defences -- something they are likely to face again against a Congo DR side expected to deploy a back five. The solution seems simple: play England's most creative front four who already have goal contributions.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both scored for England against Panama. Howard Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Saka and Marcus Rashford -- who earned his first start against Panama after promising cameos -- have done enough to keep their places out wide, while Bellingham once again proved why he is undroppable.

Rice was rested against Panama, allowing Morgan Rogers to start in the No. 10 role as Bellingham dropped deeper alongside Elliot Anderson. But Bellingham's latest Man of the Match display ended any debate over the attacking midfield position and he is expected to start there as the supporting cast of Kane, England's all-time top scorer at the World Cup.

Rice should return refreshed alongside Anderson in England's first-choice midfield. The Nottingham Forest midfielder has completed more line-breaking passes and won more possession and duels than anyone else in the England squad during the tournament, doing more than enough to cement his place.

Congo DR will have little interest in making this an open contest. Expect the Leopards to sit deep, stay compact and frustrate England at every opportunity as they look to keep their World Cup dream alive -- by Nina Hristova.