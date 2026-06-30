Cape Verde president: 'We can beat Argentina 1-0' ahead of 'World Cup destiny'

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Cape Verde president Jose Maria Neves has said that he believes his country 'can beat Argentina 1-0' in their Round of 32 clash.

The African nation made the World Cup for the very first time this year and have qualified for the knockout stages against all odds.

Drawing against both Spain and Uruguay impressively in their first two games, a third draw against Saudi Arabia was then enough to qualify, after Uruguay lost to Spain.

And now, their reward for advancing is an historic first ever knockout clash, which comes against reigning champions Argentina.

Cape Verde president Jose Maria Neves believes his side can shock Argentina. Xie Jianfei/Xinhua via Getty Images

They won all three of their group matches, with Lionel Messi scoring six of their eight goals as they beat Austria, Algeria and Jordan.

The South American side are clear and obvious favourites to advance, in a side of the draw that sees them with a favourable draw all the way to the semifinal.

But, despite being clear underdogs, Neves is adamant that his country can continue making history this summer and advance ahead of Argentina.

"I think Cape Verde can beat Argentina 1-0," the president said in an interview with the BBC.

"We are playing to win...When expectations are low regarding a team, and if that team has the urge to win, it is possible.

"A small nation like Cape Verde should make an effort to always do that -- to permanently surprise people.

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"We have a 100% chance to win against Argentina."

Neves went as far as saying the match against Argentina is fulfilling Cape Verde's World Cup destiny, as they prepare to face Lionel Messi and co.

"We went to this World Cup to write our own destiny, which is, facing champions," he added.

"So, we are going to face Argentina and Messi with the same determination, same will, and with a desire to win and reach the next phase."