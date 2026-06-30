Ivory Coast vs. Norway LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Erling Haaland and Yan Diomande face off

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After an evening of World Cup knockout round upsets, Ivory Coast take on Erling Haaland's Norway in an intriguing-looking round-of-32 clash, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

The winner of the match in Dallas, Texas, will face Brazil in the round of 16 after Carlo Ancelotti's men came from behind to beat Japan on Monday.

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Ivory Coast are playing in the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time in their history after they finished second in Group E.

The African side have been defensively solid in recent times, keeping three clean sheets in their last five games.

They will need to prove their defensive capabilities as they face the prospect of stopping Haaland in Dallas.

Haaland is making Norway's first World Cup in 28 years one to remember, scoring four goals in two games to take his international tally to 59 goals in 52 games.

But in Yan Diomande, Ivory Coast have an attacking star of their own and will ask plenty of questions of a Norway team that is coming off the back of a 4-1 defeat to France.

Norway made 10 changes for that last group game as they sought to protect their key players with progression already secured.

Tonight will tell if that was the right call.