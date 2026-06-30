Lionel Messi stars with Tom Holland in Spider-Man movie promo

Why Messi scoring off the bench for Argentina was 'inevitable' (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

Given his superhuman soccer talents, it was perhaps just a matter of time before Lionel Messi became the latest big-name star to enter the superhero movie world.

While he hasn't been given a comic-book hero franchise of his own (at least not yet), the Argentina and Inter Miami CF star can be found laying on a vital assist for Tom Holland's Spider-Man in an ad for the upcoming movie "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

In the commercial, Messi enters a coffee shop and comes face-to-face with Holland in civilian mode as Peter Parker. The 39-year-old reveals that he has joined the citywide hunt for Spider-Man by using a tracker on his phone.

Parker then disappears into a back room for a moment before Spidey suddenly emerges in his place. With Messi fully flexing his Hollywood action hero acting chops to the limit, he utters just a couple of words before the pair embark on an impromptu web-slinging tour of the downtown skyline.

We can see it now. This is the perfect introductory villain arc for Spidey's next great nemesis: forget Dr Octopus and the Green Goblin. Meet... The Dribbler.

Messi's charismatic cameo in the new Spider-Man ad is just the latest in a long succession of appearances in World Cup commercials, with the Argentina captain cropping up in big-budget spots for an array of different brands and products ahead of the tournament.