AC Milan sign Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos from PSG

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AC Milan completed the signing of Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday for a club record fee of more than €70 million ($80m).

Ramos, who has just turned 25, is new coach Rúben Amorim's first signing and shows a real statement of intent from Milan, which is coming off what its American owners deemed "an unequivocal failure" of a season. His contract with his new club until the end of the 2030-31 season.

The deal, according to reports, represents the most expensive acquisition in Milan's history. Italian media reports that Milan have paid around 74 million euros ($84 million), smashing the club's previous record. It is also among the highest transfer fees ever paid by a Serie A club.

Milan's previous record transfer was the €49.5m ($56.5m) they paid Lille for Rafael Leão in 2019.

Ramos joins a Milan front line already boasting the likes of Leão and Christian Pulisic. Former Manchester United manager Amorim was named the club's new manager this summer.

His move has been confirmed while he is at the World Cup with Portugal, preparing for the country's round-of-16 match against Croatia.

Gonçalo Ramos won plenty of trophies during his three years at Paris Saint-Germain, but struggled to make himself a regular starter. NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ramos began his career with Benfica before eventually making a big-money move to the French capital in 2023.

Despite never quite convincing during his time at PSG, in which he 45 goals in 131 appearances, he won 12 trophies including two Champions League titles.

Since making his senior international debut for Portugal in November 2022, Ramos has often played second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo as the spearhead of the country's attack.

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