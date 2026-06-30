Tottenham's Antonín Kinsky signs new contract as Roberto De Zerbi hails 'one of best in Europe' potential

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Antonín Kinsky has signed a new contract at Tottenham, with head coach Roberto De Zerbi saying he is developing into "one of the best goalkeepers in Europe."

The 23-year-old started in Spurs' last seven matches of the season, helping them secure Premier League safety and keeping a crucial clean sheet against Everton on the final day.

"I'm so happy and I can feel the trust from the club," Kinsky said. "When I joined 18 months ago, my expectations were to fight for my place in the team and to wear this shirt every week.

Antonín Kinsky has signed a new contract at Tottenham. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"It's been a real journey to get here and a nice story already, and I'm looking forward to what lies ahead over the next months and years.

"Everyone around the club feels that we can have a successful season and I want to contribute to that. We want to give the fans what they want and what this club deserves."

With Guglielmo Vicario's future uncertain, Kinsky is in a fine position to become first choice with 37-year-old Martin Dúbravka -- signed last week on a free transfer after leaving Burnley -- behind him for support and competition.

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"Toni was outstanding over the final seven games of the season and a key part of what we achieved in that period," De Zerbi said.

"I am delighted he has committed his future to the club. He has earned this new contract, not only with his performances but also his professionalism and desire to improve.

"We have huge belief in what Toni can become. He is still young, has enormous potential and I know that Spurs is the perfect place for him to continue to develop into one of the best goalkeepers in Europe."

Kinsky has made big improvements from his nightmare Champions League debut against Atlético Madrid in March, when the goalkeeper made two glaring errors that saw him substituted after 17 minutes by former boss Igor Tudor, as Spurs were hammered 5-2 in Spain.