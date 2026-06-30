Son Heung-min 'indescribably hurt' by South Korea World Cup exit

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South Korea captain Son Heung-min has apologized for the team's group-stage exit at the World Cup, saying he is "indescribably hurt" and eager to "win the hearts" of the nation once again.

In a long post on Instagram on Monday night, Son, a football superstar in South Korea and a big name in MLS with LAFC, said he understood the disappointment of the team's fans after their performances in the tournament that have drawn harsh criticism from the country's president and led to the resignation of coach Hong Myung-bo.

"I don't dare to convey the disappointment and hurt of the fans with a single word 'sorry,'" Son wrote, "so even saying those words feels insufficient.

"The 'child's dream stage' that I always talked about has collapsed," he said. "I'm indescribably stuck and hurt. To be honest, it's still not easy to accept this reality."

South Korea won their opening match against Czechia, then lost their next two Group A matches, to Mexico and South Africa.

The team failed to advance as one of the third-place group finishers.

Son, who started on the bench for the group closer against South Africa, didn't score a goal at the World Cup and said he felt a personal responsibility that "I couldn't repay the time, heart, and constant support and love" that the fans gave.

In a signal he wouldn't be retiring from international football, the 33-year-old Son said "I will do my best in my position again to win the hearts of the Korean people and football fans."

Son also called on the team's supporters to "send warm support and encouragement rather than criticizing and hurting all the players."

Son, who spent 10 years at Tottenham, joined LAFC in August of 2025 for a record MLS fee for an incoming player at $26 million.