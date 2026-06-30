Jarell Quansah and Reece James miss England's latest training session

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Jarell Quansah and Reece James were both absent from England's final squad training session ahead of their round of 32 World Cup showdown with the Democratic Republic of Congo as manager Thomas Tuchel looks to decide who will start at right-back in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Quansah had come in for the final Group L match against Panama to replace Chelsea defender James, who picked up a hamstring injury, only to then be forced off himself during the second half with an ankle issue.

With both men, who are following their own individual programmes, not expected to be involved when England start their knockout campaign, Tuchel appears set to bring in Djed Spence, who has been used more as a left-back, with Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa -- a centre-half -- another possible option.

Jarell Quansah was injured during England's match against Panama. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

There was more positive news on Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, who took part in Tuesday's session at England's Kansas City training base.

Rice had sat out the 2-0 win over Panama in New Jersey, which secured top spot in the group, as he manages his workload, having been troubled by a back issue towards the end of the season with the Gunners as well as nerve pain in his hamstring.

A statement on England's X account read: "All England squad members are out training at Swope Soccer Village this morning apart from Reece James and Jarell Quansah who are following their own programmes."

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Tuchel must also decide on his wide options. Bukayo Saka, who has been recovering from an Achilles problem, made his first start of the tournament against Panama along with Marcus Rashford.

Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon will both be hoping for another chance to impress at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, although Eberechi Eze or Morgan Rogers could also be considered.