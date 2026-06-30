Frank Lampard signs new three-year contract at Coventry City

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Frank Lampard has signed a new deal with Coventry until 2029.

The 48-year-old helped the Sky Blues earn promotion to the Premier League last season by winning the Championship.

Lampard took over at the Coventry Building Society Arena in November 2024 and helped the club to a playoff finish in his first season in charge before losing out to Sunderland in the semifinals.

However, he helped the club return to the top flight after 25 years by finishing at the top of the Championship a year later.

The former Chelsea, Everton and Derby boss has won 45 out of his 82 matches in charge at the west Midlands club.

Frank Lampard took Coventry to the Championship title in 2025-26. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

After signing the contract, Lampard said it was an honour to represent Coventry.

He said: "I'm delighted to have signed a new contract, it's a real honour to represent this club.

"After the incredible work of everybody to get promoted and win the Championship, it was important to enjoy the moment, and we certainly did as a city.

"Our job then as staff, and for the players of course, is to firstly recharge but also focus on what we want to do and what we need to for next season. There's a lot of work to do on and off the pitch as a football club, so those things have been ongoing.

"I'm looking forward to getting back with the players, to see them all and get ready for the new season.

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"I'd like to thank everyone at the football club. The fans first and foremost for how they've supported the team, myself and my staff in allowing us to get to where we've got to. The spirit and togetherness we created last year was something great to be part of and now we want to continue it.

"Thank you to Doug King as well for giving me the opportunity to come to this football club and for his support of us. We work together and we know there's a lot to do but we're going to give it everything."

Lampard will take charge of Coventry's first Premier League game since 2001 when they come up against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21.