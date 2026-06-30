France 3-0 Sweden: Kylian Mbappé hits sixth goal at 2026 World Cup as Les Bleus flex their muscles - as it happened

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A brace from Kylian Mbappé contributed to an electric France performance as they swept Sweden 3-0 to progress to the last 16 of the World Cup.

Mbappé put his side in front in the first half after being played in by Michael Olise -- which was then repeated in the second half, as Olise recorded his fifth assist of the tournament.

And the captain's pair either side of half-time sandwiched a goal from Bradley Barcola, as Didier Deschamps' men reminded the competitions why they are favourites.

Here's how it happened.

- France vs. Sweden: Everything you need to know

- Dembele's hat trick comes at perfect time for France on their World Cup mission

France have looked one of the standout teams of the tournament so far, reaching the knockout stage with a perfect record from Group I. Didier Deschamps' side opened with a 3-1 win over Senegal before seeing off Iraq 3-0 and rounding off the group stage with a commanding 4-1 victory over Norway.

Sweden's journey had been rather less straightforward. Graham Potter's side burst into the tournament with a 5-1 win over Tunisia before suffering a heavy defeat by the same scoreline against the Netherlands. A 1-1 draw with Japan on the final matchday proved enough to send them through as one of the eight best third-placed teams, before exiting in the round of 32.

There was enough firepower of their own to make things happen on paper -- with a Premier League-powered strike partnership Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres leading the line with Anthony Elanga, though they struggled to get a hold of it in this knockout clash.

France will now Paraguay in the last 16 -- who sprung a stunning surprise on Monday by defeating Germany on penalties.