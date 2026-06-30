Haaland scores late as Norway send Ivory Coast out of World Cup

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Erling Haaland sent Norway into a round-of-16 World Cup clash with Brazil by scoring an 86th minute winner against Ivory Coast.

The Manchester City forward, who was rested for Norway's 4-1 group defeat against France in Boston last Friday, took his World Cup goals tally to five in three games and moved him to within one goal of Lionel Messi in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot prize for its top scorer.

Haaland's late goal extended his incredible record of scoring in all of Norway's competitive games stretching back to October 2024 -- a sequence that has resulted in 25 goals in 13 games.

Norway had taken a first-half lead when RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa curled a stunning strike past Ivorian goalkeeper Yahia Fofana in the 39th minute.

Erling Haaland tapped home from close range to give Norway a late lead. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

But Manchester United winger Amad Diallo levelled the scoreline on 74 minutes with an outstanding solo goal to keep Ivory Coast in the game.

Haaland had been quiet until that point, but the 25-year-old delivered once again for his country when he converted Patrick Berg's pass from close range four minutes from the end of the game.

The Norwegians now head to MetLife Stadium for their clash against Brazil and they go into the tie having never lost to the Selecao in four previous minutes, with Norway winning their only previous World Cup encounter in a 2-1 victory in 1998 in France.