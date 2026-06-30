Barcelona bring out all the stripes for new 2026-27 home kit

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LaLiga champions Barcelona have released the kit they hope will help them end their wait of more than a decade to win the UEFA Champions League again.

The FIFA World Cup might still be in full flow, but Barça are already looking ahead to 2026-27 season by dropping their new home jersey for the new campaign at an event at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Barcelona (MACBA) on Tuesday.

As always, the shirt carries the Catalan club's iconic blaugrana (blue and garnet red) vertical stripes, although there is a twist to the design this year.

According to Barça, the stripes have been "reimagined through a dynamic colour gradient that adds movement and depth while remaining true to the club's identity."

Effectively, within the garnet stripes, there are three different gradients of the color, while the same is true of the blue paneling on the jersey.

Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri were among those to model the club's new home kit. FC Barcelona

The look has been created to match the exterior of the renovated Camp Nou, where Barça returned to play their home matches last season after over two years at the city's Olympic Stadium.

With a revamped stadium and a fresh new shirt, Hansi Flick's young side will now be tasked with going one better than they have done in the previous seasons under the German coach. After back-to-back LaLiga titles, Barça are desperate to get their hands on a sixth Champions League, a trophy that has eluded them since 2015, following semifinal and quarterfinal exits.

The Barcelona women's team, meanwhile, will look to continue their success in the new shirt after what is shaping up to be a revolutionary summer. Since winning the Champions League in May for a fourth time in six years, they have seen Alexia Putellas, Mapi León, Ona Batlle and Salma Paralluelo all leave the club.