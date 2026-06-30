Everton set to sign midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough - sources

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Everton are set to complete the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney for a fee in the region of £25 million ($33m), sources have told ESPN.

Hackney, 24, is one of the most admired players in the Championship and helped Middlesbrough to the playoff final, where they lost to Hull City.

Everton and Crystal Palace were both linked with Hackney, but it's David Moyes' side who look to have won the race.

Hayden Hackney is set to join Everton. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images

The final fee is still being decided, but it's set to be around £17m up front, rising to £25m, sources have told ESPN.

Hackney only had one year left on his Middlesbrough contract, and he'll bolster Everton's midfield.

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Everton are also understood to be keen on making the permanent signing of Tyrique George from Chelsea, sources have told ESPN. He played the second half of last season on loan at Moyes' side.