Barcelona, Real Madrid to play first Clásico Oct. 25 weekend

Militao can't wait to have 'one of the best' Mourinho at Real Madrid (1:18)

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Barcelona and Real Madrid face difficult home games against Athletic Club and Real Sociedad to kick off the 2026-27 LaLiga season.

Barça will welcome Athletic to Spotify Camp Nou for their opening fixture, while Madrid host La Real at the Bernabéu.

Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, will take on newly promoted Málaga at the Metropolitano when new Spanish top flight campaign begins the weekend of Aug. 15.

After playing Athletic, who have appointed Edin Terzić as their new coach, reigning champions Barça travel to Elche before a home game against Rayo Vallecano.

Hansi Flick's side, who are looking to win a third consecutive Spanish title, then have back-to-back away games against Valencia and Levante.

José Mourinho, in his second stint as Madrid coach, will take his team to Espanyol in his second game back before a home fixture against Málaga.

Madrid then close their opening five matches with a trip to Real Betis and a visit from Rayo.

Mourinho will get the chance to renew his rivalry with Barça in the first Clásico of the season at Camp Nou the weekend commencing Oct. 25.

Madrid will then host Barça at the Bernabéu on May 9 in a game which could potentially have huge ramifications in the title race with just three games to be played afterwards.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet in the first Clasico of the season at Camp Nou the weekend commencing Oct. 25. David Ramos/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Madrid will travel to rivals Atlético for the first derby of the campaign Sept. 20, with the second game between the teams scheduled for April 4.

Should the title race go all the way to the final day of the season, Barça face a difficult trip to Getafe next their last game, while Madrid host Deportivo A Coruña and Atlético travel to Betis.