Haaland shows why he's the key to Norway's World Cup dreams

Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- Can Erling Haaland's goals take Norway all the way to World Cup glory? Maybe, with a little help from his friends.

The Manchester City forward had one of his quieter days as Stale Solbakken's team toiled to a 2-1 victory in their round of 32 tie against Ivory Coast in Dallas, but guess what? When they needed the big man to step up and make the difference, Haaland did just that by scoring the winning goal with four minutes left on the clock.

Ivory Coast were the better team, they had more shots on goal, more efforts on target and almost twice as many touches in the opposition penalty area -- 48 to 25 -- but if you are going to succeed at this World Cup you need a goalscorer, and Norway might just have the best of the lot with Haaland.

Lionel Messi still tops the scoring charts at this tournament with six goals in three games, but Haaland now has five from the same number of appearances and he always finds a way to put the ball in the back of the net. His goal on Tuesday extended his remarkable run of scoring in every one of Norway's competitive fixtures dating back to October, 2023 -- a sequence that has resulted in 25 goals in 13 appearances.

- World Cup 2026 bracket: Every team's path to the final

- Which World Cup front-runner needs its superstar more?

- Why every round-of-32 team will, won't win World Cup

Norway's reliance on his goals is so stark that Solbakken's side haven't won a game without Haaland getting on the scoresheet for almost three years. The last time they managed that was a 2-0 win against European minnows Faroe Islands in November of 2023, ansd on that occasion, Haaland only entered the game as a second-half substitute.

Are Norway over-reliant on Haaland? Of course they are, but they are also blessed with having him in their team and Solbakken has been able to build a side that can compete against any opposition enough for them to be able to rely on their superstar forward to win games by taking any chance he gets. The same could be said for Argentina with Messi and even England with Harry Kane.

A lethal goalscorer can make a good team a great one, and Norway are on the verge of that status at this World Cup.

While he has a capable supporting cast, Norway's dreams of World Cup glory rest on the shoulders, and goals, of Erling Haaland. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Yes, they are the "Haaland team," but captain Martin Odegaard has the flair and creativity to make the chances for Haaland to score, while wingers Antonio Nusa and Oscar Bobb are both capable of beating a full-back and delivering a pinpoint cross for their number nine to send into the net.

Nusa also showed in this game that it isn't just Haaland with magic in his scoring boots. The RB Leipzig winger's first-half goal was a stunner -- a right-footed curler into the top corner -- and his ability out wide will give Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti cause for concern going into Sunday's Round of 16 tie between the two sides in New Jersey.

So too will the midfield tenacity of Sander Berge and Patrick Berg. Brazil's lack of mobility in the centre of their team could be exploited by Norway's midfielders, and Berg's energy levels were there for all to see when he broke through and teed up Haaland for his winning goal so late in the game.

But while Solbakken does have quality in his squad, there is no doubt that Haaland makes all the difference for them. Without him up front, Norway would be back among the also-rans, a team just here for the ride.

play 2:11 Is Nusa what makes Norway 'special'?

Although they have never won a major tournament -- Tuesday's victory was their first-ever knockout stage victory at a World Cup -- Norway should have the ambition to go all the way at this tournament because Haaland gives them the X-factor needed to win it.

Norway can beat an average Brazil team -- amazingly, they've never lost in four previous meetings against the five-time world champions -- and if they eliminate Ancelotti's side, a potential quarterfinal meeting with England would not faze Solbakken and his players.

But while Odegaard, Nusa, Berg & Co. are a great supporting cast, it's all about Haaland. If he stays fit, Norway really can go all the way because he is the sort of forward who strikes fear into opposition defences. He has proven himself against the best in the club game with City and is performing at this World Cup as the equal of Messi, Kane and Kylian Mbappé.

All of those players believe they can win the World Cup, and each is under pressure to deliver that success. Erling Haaland will be no different. He will believe that he and his goals can lead Norway to World Cup glory.