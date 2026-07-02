Tottenham sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham in club-record £85m transfer

Have Tottenham gone over the odds to sign Mateus Fernandes? (0:40)

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Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham.

Sources have told ESPN that Spurs beat off competition from Manchester United to sign the 21-year-old in an £85 million ($112m) deal that has smashed the north London club's previous transfer record of £65m paid to Bournemouth for Dominic Solanke in 2024.

Despite being relegated to the Championship, West Ham always stood firm on their valuation and Spurs' willingness to reach an agreement is a further sign of their desire to back Roberto de Zerbi in the transfer market this window.

"I'm very excited for this next step. Spurs is a massive club and the Head Coach was a key part of why I have decided to join," Fernandes said in a statement to club media."

"When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way - going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game. I can't wait to get started, to meet the fans, to meet everyone, and give everything for the Club."

Mateus Fernandes has joined Tottenham Hotspur from London rivals West Ham. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spurs, who finished 17th in the Premier League last season for the second year in a row, have already signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Martin Dúbravka as they revamp their squad in an attempt to avoid being dragged into another relegation battle.

Fernandes joined West Ham last summer following Southampton's relegation for an initial £38m. That deal also contains a clause that gives Southampton 15% of any future move, meaning they are due in the region of £570,000 from Spurs' move for the Portuguese midfielder.

Tottenham are set to beat the transfer record set for Fernandes with the arrival of Sandro Tonali after agreeing a deal with Newcastle United worth up to £100 million for the midfielder's services.

ESPN reported on June 20 that Spurs had an initial bid worth around £75m rejected but talks continued and they returned with an improved offer which met Newcastle's valuation.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this story.