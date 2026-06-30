Mexico vs. Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from round-of-32 clash

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Mexico take on Ecuador in a round-of-32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and you can follow it on ESPN right here.

The co-hosts are aiming to win a first knockout match in 40 years, while Ecuador are trying to win a knockout game for the first time.

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Javier Aguirre's side come into this game on the back of a perfect group stage, becoming only the sixth nation in World Cup history to finish the group stage with three wins and three clean sheets.

Mexico eased past South Africa (2-0) in their World Cup opener, before being pushed all the way by South Korea in a 1-0 win, after which they cruised past Czechia (3-0) to finish top of Group A.

The co-hosts are in stellar form having won their last six matches in a row, while also being on a 11-match unbeaten run.

In contrast to Mexico, Ecuador could not have made it tougher for themselves to qualify for the knockouts for the first time since 2006.

They began their World Cup with a last-gasp 0-1 loss to the Ivory Coast, and then genuinely put their qualification in jeopardy when drawing 0-0 with minnows Curaçao. However, Gonzalo Plata's strike saw them pull off a late comeback against Germany (2-1) to squeeze through into the knockouts as one of the eight-best third-placed finishers.

The winner of this contest will set up a mouth-watering round-of-16 clash against either England or Congo DR.