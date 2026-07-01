FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Mbappe tops Messi, beats Ronaldo record; Olise one behind Pele; Haaland 25 in 13

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Kylian Mbappe headlined another fascinating round of matches in the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup as France and Norway advanced.

France hammered Sweden 3-0, propelled by an Mbappe brace and set up a round of 16 date with Paraguay. A late Erling Haaland winner, meanwhile, saw Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 and they are all set to meet Brazil in the next round. Mexico and Ecuador clash in the last match of the day, and you can follow that live right here.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 30:

Mexico vs Ecuador - ongoing

17 y, 259d

At 17 years and 259 days old, Gilberto Mora is the second-youngest player to start a World Cup knockout-round match, behind only Pelé in 1958 (17 years and 239 days).

More to come from this game

France 3 - 0 Sweden

3

France has now scored at least 3 goals in each of its last 5 World Cup matches, the longest such streak in the history of the competition.

4

With his two goals, this was Kylian Mbappe's fourth career multi-goal game in a World Cup knockout stage match. Incredibly, that is twice as many as any other player in tournament history. Oh, and it was also his 7th multi-goal game in the tournament overall (also a World Cup record).

4

This only the second time France have won their first four games at a World Cup. The first was in... the 1998 FIFA World Cup, which they, of course, won at home.

5

Michael Olise now has 5 assists in the 2026 World Cup, and leads the assists charts this tournament. In fact, only the great Pelé (6 in 1970) has ever recorded more assists in a single edition since 1966.

6

Mbappe has now scored six goals, level with Lionel Messi. However, his 2 assists this tournament gives him the lead over Messi in the Golden Boot race.

18

This brace took Mbappe's total to 18 career World Cup goals. He broke a tie with Miroslav Klose (with his first goal) for second on the all-time top men's scorers list, and is just one behind the all-time leader, Lionel Messi (19).

7

France are the first team in World Cup history to win 7 consecutive games vs European opposition.

Kylian Mbappé celebrates with France coach Didier Deschamps after scoring his side's first goal against Sweden. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

9

Didier Deschamps has notched his ninth FIFA World Cup knockout stage victory as France manager, the most of any coach in the history of the competition.

9

Sweden might well have conceded more than three goals if it weren't for Jacob Zetterstrom's fine form in goal. He recorded nine saves vs France, tied for the second-most saves in a World Cup game by a Swedish goalkeeper in the last 60 years (behind only Ronnie Hellström - 10 vs. West Germany in 1974).

10

Kylian has now scored 10 career goals in just the World Cup knockout stages, passing Brazilian great Ronaldo with his first goal today for most all-time.

22

His two goals took Mbappe's overall World Cup goal contribution record to 22 (18 goals, 4 assists), as he passed Pelé for second most in FIFA World Cup history (only behind Lionel Messi, who has 27).

12 and 25

France had 12 shots on target against Sweden, their record in a World Cup knockout match since 1966. They attempted 25 shots in total, their highest total in the World Cup since its round of 16 in 1998 against Paraguay (37).

Ivory Coast 1 - 2 Norway

1

Norway is the first ever country to make 10+ changes to their starting XI in consecutive World Cup matches in a single edition.

1

Antonio Nusa's opener was Norway's first World Cup knockout stage goal since 1938 (Arne Brustad vs Italy).

Note -- The 1938 World Cup did not have a Group Stage; it began with the Round of 16.

3

Martin Odegaard is only the third player on record (from 1966) to assist a goal in each of his first three World Cup appearances, after Igor Belanov for USSR in 1986 and Michael Ballack for Germany in 2002

3

Amad is the third African player to score two goals as a substitute in a single World Cup (After Roger Milla 4, in 1990 and Pape Gueye 2, in 2026).

4

Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande is only the second African player in history to play as many as four World Cup matches while still a teenager, after Nigeria's Sunday Oliseh in 1994

5

Erling Haaland has five goals this World Cup, one behind Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the goalscoring charts.

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13

Haaland has scored in each of his last 13 competitive internationals for Norway -- scoring 25 goals in this run.

46

There have been 46 goals scored by substitutes at the 2026 World Cup, as many as the 2022 (30) and 2018 (16) World Cups combined.

48

Ivory Coast had 48 touches in the opposing penalty area tonight, the second-highest total for an African team in the World Cup since 1966. In fact, over that period, only Brazil against Belgium in 2018 (52) and Germany against Italy in 1970 (49) had more penalty box touches in a knockout round match that they subsequently lost.

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.