Reece James, Jarell Quansah out of England's World Cup clash with Congo DR

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ATLANTA -- Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Reece James and Jarell Quansah will miss England's round of 32 clash with Congo DR on Wednesday.

James has a tight hamstring while Quansah twisted his ankle in England's final Group L game against Panama last weekend.

Both players missed the final training session in Kansas City before the team flew to Atlanta on Tuesday.

Asked about their availability, Tuchel said: "They are getting close. They are getting closer and closer. I saw them on the pitch.

"In the nature of their injury, Jarell is a little bit ahead of Reecey. But the race was close even to make it into the match squad this time, so we need to make sure that we have more matches.

"That is the main focus, and then they will be available very soon."

Reece James and Jarell Quansah are out of England vs. Congo DR. Getty

Tuchel insisted England could cope with the loss of two players in the same position. "First of all, I trust my players," he said.

"I've seen them for weeks, I picked them. That's what football is all about. You have injuries. It is not worth it to be too long upset about it and focus on the problem.

"We find solutions. It is team sport. I would love to have Reece and Jarell with us but they are injured at the moment. Other players will step up and we will push this over the line tomorrow as a team no matter what happens."

Tuchel is set to choose between starting Djed Spence at right-back or moving Ezri Konsa into that position and recalling John Stones at centre-back.

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Declan Rice is expected to return to the lineup after being rested against Panama as he managed a hamstring issue while Tuchel confirmed Bukayo Saka is fit to start despite an ongoing Achilles problem.

"I'm good, genuinely, I'm good," he said. "I know there's been [concern] over my hamstring, which has been an issue, but that's not a problem because I'm still here training, I'm playing. I'm fine.

"I got a dead calf in the last minute of the Ghana game. The guy whacked me and it literally blew up for like three days, so that was just unlucky. It wasn't actually a calf problem.

"I'm managing myself really well. I feel good, fit and strong. It's the World Cup and missing out the other day [isn't a problem].

"We have a squad of 26 who are unbelievable and can play. Kobbie [Mainoo] can play, Jordan [Henderson] can play. Morgan [Rogers] came in and Jude [Bellingham] played as the number eight.

"If it means that sometimes I have to miss out because we have other players who can play against a certain opposition, I'm fine with that, as long as we keep going and winning matches."

Press Association contributed to this report.