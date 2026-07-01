Ivory Coast's Kessié hints at international retirement after World Cup elimination

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Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessié has acknowledged that he's considering his international future following his country's elimination from the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

The West African side were defeated 2-1 by Norway in Dallas to end their World Cup journey in the round of 32, with Erling Haaland netting a late winner after Amad Diallo had cancelled out Antonio Nusa's curling opener.

The match brings to a premature end a promising campaign for the Ivorians, leaving Kessié reflecting on his international future. "It's difficult to make a decision in the heat of the moment, especially after such a disappointment," the captain said after the match.

"It's like being on a boat that's sinking at the moment.

Franck Kessie and his side were knocked out of the World Cup at the hands of Norway in Dallas. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"As captain of the ship, you don't abandon it while it's going down. Any decisions will come later."

29-year-old Kessié played all but 13 minutes of the Ivory Coast's tournament campaign, notably opening the scoring against Germany in their second Group E game, a match that Emerse Faé's side ultimately went on to lose 2-1.

He recovered from an injury sustained in club action with Al Ahli on May 6 to impress for the Ivory Coast at the World Cup, although it remains to be seen whether this tournament represents his departure from international football.

"It's been a long season, we're only finishing now on June 30," he added. "We'll take some time to rest, and then the future will reveal itself."

The Ivory Coast -- playing in their first ever World Cup knockout game -- largely enjoyed the better of the contest against Norway, taking more shots than their opponents and earning 12 corners to Norway's three as they sought to impose themselves on the contest. However, they were unable to make the most of their periodic dominance by opening the scoring, with Nusa's curling effort on 39 minutes sending them in behind at the break.

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Substitute Diallo levelled the contest with a magnificent solo effort 14 minutes after his entry on the hour mark, although the Elephants appeared to retreat into their shell after equalising, with Haaland punishing them four minutes from time.

"Absolutely [we have regrets]," Kessié said. "We weren't clinical enough in the final 10 metres. They had only one or two chances in the first half, but went in ahead.

"In the second half, we had to push even harder than before, and that's what eventually cost us physically in the closing stages. We fought back, equalised, and gained the psychological momentum, but then small details changed everything.

"Once we fell behind again, it was very difficult to come back in the final five minutes at this level."

While the Elephants will return home and reflect on an underwhelming tournament exit, Norway advance to set up a last 16 clash with Brazil in New Jersey on July 5. Al-Ahli's Kessié, who made his Ivory Coast debut in 2014, has amassed over a century of caps for the Ivory Coast, and was an Africa Cup of Nations winner in 2023.