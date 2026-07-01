FIFA clarifies VAR call disallowing Germany's goal vs. Paraguay

Should Germany's goal in extra time have stood against Paraguay? (2:22)

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ATLANTA -- FIFA explained Tuesday the tighter regulations that resulted in Germany having a potentially game-winning goal disallowed in their shock elimination from the World Cup.

Defender Jonathan Tah's headed goal in extra time against Paraguay on Monday was ruled out after a video review because of a foul on goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

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Replays showed Germany's Waldemar Anton push Gill to the ground, but the minimal contact led to criticism of the decision.

Germany went on to lose the round of 32 game in a penalty shootout, with Tah firing a decisive spot kick over the bar.

FIFA's referees chief Pierluigi Collina said officials had been told to punish incidents when players try to block opponents and make no attempt to play the ball, especially where goalkeepers are concerned.

Germany's potential match-winning goal against Paraguay was disallowed by VAR. FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

"Although keeping a position is not a foul per se, when an attacking player is not interested in the ball and deliberately moves, even marginally, with the clear intention of obstructing opponents' movement and prevents him from defending, then referees, and VAR when needed, should carefully analyze the incident and intervene," Collina said.

"This is especially the case when the tactic aims to prevent the opposing goalkeeper from being able to defend the goal.

"Coaches and players were informed so it should come as no surprise that referees will punish these fouls."

Collina said moves to curb timewasting had been successful.

There are now time limits on goal kicks, throw ins and substitutions, while players are forced to leave the field for one minute after an injury.

"These measures have all been very effective and unanimously considered as very positive innovations," Collina said.