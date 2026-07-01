Deschamps praises Mbappé after emotional World Cup tribute

Open Extended Reactions

France coach Didier Deschamps revealed on Tuesday that he was deeply moved by Kylian Mbappé's embrace after the team's captain dedicated his opening goal to him during Les Bleus' 3-0 victory over Sweden in the World Cup Round of 16.

Deschamps had returned to the touchline after briefly leaving the French camp and missing their final group stage match following the passing of his mother.

"Kylian's gesture really touched me," Deschamps said. "He is our captain, and I'm not just saying nice things for the sake of it but because he has been exemplary from day one."

Deschamps praised his squad's unity and focus during a difficult personal week. France has won all four of its World Cup matches so far, scoring at least three goals in each victory.

"The squad was united. They did what was needed while I was away, and it was better that I wasn't there, both for them and for me," Deschamps added.

"But once I returned, they knew I was with them, and that's a very good thing. A team's mindset doesn't win matches on its own, but I know all too well that it can make you lose them."

On top of praising the 2026 World Cup's current joint top scorer -- Mbappé sits tied with Lionel Messi at six goals -- Deschamps also singled out Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise, who provided two assists against Sweden to bring his tournament total to five.

"When he has the ball, it is wonderful," Deschamps said. "He is playing world-class football. He had a very good season and needed a little bit of time, but he has an incredible influence within the squad. He complements the other forwards well, and their understanding on the pitch is becoming automatic."

France star Kylian Mbappe celebrates his first goal against Sweden with coach Didier Deschamps during the World Cup round of 16. Photo by SHAWN THEW/EPA/Shutterstock

Following the early exits of heavyweights Germany and the Netherlands, France comfortably brushed aside Sweden and will now face Paraguay in the round of 16 on July 4 in Philadelphia.

"We'd seen the other knockout matches. It's tough for everyone. It was less of a struggle for us because we executed our game plan very well, but we've only just reached the round of 16," the Les Bleus coach added.

"We know what awaits us in four days. We'll have to repeat this performance against an opponent with different qualities, though obviously, the French team has very talented players. And when they play with that kind of mindset and focus, it's excellent."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.