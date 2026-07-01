Mexico oust Ecuador for 1st World Cup knockout win in 40 years

Mexico fans go wild for opening goal vs. Ecuador at the World Cup (0:51)

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Mexico won their first World Cup knockout stage match in 40 years after dispatching Ecuador 2-0 in front an electric crowd at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday.

A one-hour delay to kickoff due to lightning around the stadium did nothing to dampen the atmosphere inside. And fueled by the roars of the home support, Mexico came out dominating their South American opponents and scored twice in nine first-half minutes, courtesy of standout strikes from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez.

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It was the same scoreline and in the same venue as the only previous occasion that Mexico made it through a knockout round, when they beat Bulgaria in 1986 the last time the country was a host for the quadrennial event.

The first expanded 48-team World Cup means Mexico have not yet realized their long and frustrating pursuit to make it back to the quarterfinals but, after seven consecutive defeats at the first knockout hurdle, Tuesday's victory will taste plenty sweet.

Raúl Jiménez celebrates scoring Mexico's second goal against Ecuador with teammate Julián Quiñones. CARL DE SOUZA / AFP via Getty Images

The co-hosts will now look to complete their last-eight quest when they take on either England or Congo DR back at the famed Azteca on Sunday.

It would be brave to bet against them. Mexico has now lost just twice in 89 competitive games at the Azteca, winning 70 of them, and they are unbeaten in 10 World Cup games played in Mexico City.

Their run to the last 16 this time has been dominant. A shutout on Tuesday made Javier Aguirre's side just the fourth team in World Cup history to win their first four games without conceding a goal.

For Ecuador, it was a disappointing end to a tournament that promised much after a shock win over Germany in their final group game.

They exited with a whimper and with 10 men after a red card to defender Piero Hincapié in second-half stoppage time as a result of a new law punishing players for covering their mouth when talking to opponents.