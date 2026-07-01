Mexico send a World Cup message from 'Fortress Azteca' as fans aid win over Ecuador

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MEXICO CITY --- When the ground shakes in Mexico City, it isn't a strange occurrence. Earthquakes are normal here in one of the planet's largest metropolitan areas, but it wasn't the Earth's core that caused the seismic activity at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday night, instead it was national team stars Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez after they scored in Mexico's 2-0 round of 32 win against Ecuador.

To say that the venue was deafening for Mexico's first win in a World Cup knockout match in 40 years (albeit in the new R32 now it's a 48-team event), would be an understatement. It was almost as if the will of the entire country was condensed into the historic venue. Ecuador were clearly overwhelmed, as every jeer and whistle every time they touched the ball saw Mexico's home crowd do their part as defenders in the stands.

"I believe yes because of the connection with the fans," Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre said after the game when asked if it was the most important of his career. "We've had great victories, but none like this one, because we were at home with our fans doing as they do, they left their hearts out there. People appreciate it."

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The history of the Azteca plays a role for any opposing team who dare to step on to the pitch. How could you not feel a sense of awe in a stadium that is the first to host three World Cup openers? How could one not feel a sense of admiration in the place where Argentina's Diego Maradona scored his infamous "Hand of God" goal vs. England in 1986? Or the same place that hosted the "Game of the Century" in a World Cup semifinal between Italy and West Germany in 1970?

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Beyond that history, the stadium is a fortress for Mexico. The team have played 88 competitive matches there, losing only twice, with a record of W69, D17, L2. El Tri are on a nine-game unbeaten streak in World Cup games played in Mexico City (W7, D2, L0), including wins in the last four games without conceding a goal (two shutout wins in 2026) -- in fact, the only game where the team conceded a goal and failed to win in Mexico City was a 1-1 draw vs. Paraguay in 1986.

It's no wonder Ecuador appeared completely overwhelmed on Tuesday --- even though Aguirre himself said afterwards that they "took us to the edge" --- and serves as warning for the winner of England vs. Congo DR, who will have to make the trip to the highest elevation stadium at the tournament [approx. 2,200 meters, or 7,200 feet above sea level] on July 5 in the round of 16.

If Mexico are to progress further then their fans will play a huge part. Marti­n Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

On paper, it's likely that England will beat their African opponents and make the trip. On neutral soil, the Europeans would be the heavy favorites but, here, with the rambunctious home support that totaled over 80,000 on Tuesday, and altitude to consider, the result will be completely up in the air.

Mexico need to take advantage of the fact they are hosting a first World Cup at home since 1986. During that tournament, and the previous time that they hosted the World Cup in 1970, the country achieved their best-ever finish with a place in the quarterfinals. Since then, the "Quinto Partido" [fifth-game] curse has been hard to ignore with seven-straight R16 defeats and one group-stage exit (in 2022).

Should Mexico defeat England or Congo DR, it would consign that curse to history. But will the power of the Azteca be enough?

If it proves to be, it will mark the last time that a Mexican stadium will host a knockout round game for this World Cup, as the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place and final will all be played in the U.S. It's an odd decision, given that some of the best stories and most exciting atmospheres have emerged from Mexico, but if El Tri are to advance further into the tournament they will have to prove it's not just their home advantage that has gotten them there.

As for Aguirre, he's getting ready for the round of 16 in the best way he can.

"I need a whiskey with ice," he said postmatch. "A Lagavulin, today, and I don't have it anymore in my room, but don't tell anyone."