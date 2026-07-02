Paraguay vs. France at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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The French juggernaut rolls back into Philadelphia on Saturday evening, as they face Germany-slayers Paraguay in a round-of-16 clash at the FIFA World Cup.

France have scored 13 goals in the tournament so far, winning all their four games against Senegal, Norway, Iraq, and Sweden. They are purring in attack, solid in midfield, and miserly in defence. Didier Deschamps' side have their sights set on a third straight World Cup final, and based on what we've seen so far at the tournament, they surely have every ingredient needed to get there.

In their way on Saturday evening will be a plucky Paraguay team, who in the round-of-32, sent Germany back home in a penalty shootout. After beginning their tournament with a poor performance in a 4-1 loss to the USA, Paraguay have become better and better as the tournament has gone, and found the defensive excellence that brought them here in the first place. The French challenge is perhaps a few levels greater than anything they've faced yet at the tournament, but Gustavo Alfaro's team will be raring to go.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC/ITV TBC in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4

UK BST: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4

India IST: 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 5

Australia AEST: 7 a.m. Sunday, July 5

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA

Referee:

Team News

Paraguay - Predicted XI

Orlando Gill

Juan Caceres | Gustavo Gómez | Omar Alderete | Júnior Alonso

Miguel Almirón | Damián Bobadilla | Andrés Cubas | Matías Galarza

Gabriel Ávalos | Julio Enciso

France - Predicted XI

Mike Maignan

Jules Koundé | Dayot Upamecano | William Saliba | Lucas Digne

Aurélien Tchouaméni | Adrien Rabiot

Michael Olise | Ousmane Dembélé | Désiré Doué

Kylian Mbappé

Talking Points

After Germany high, France a tougher test for Paraguay

Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Good luck will be a commodity that Paraguay might need in spades in this game. They had that against Germany, even if they did put in a spirited, organised defensive effort. Germany still managed 21 shots in that game. Only six of them were on target. Germany had 76% possession too, with which they made 725 passes. If such figures repeat themselves against France on Saturday, then Paraguay might find it difficult to produce another magic night for their country.

Sample this, against Sweden, France saw 61% of the ball, took 25 shots, of which 12 were on target, and scored three goals. It could well have been five or six.

Paraguay need to summon the spirit and resilience that took them through to penalties against Germany, and along the way, find some good fortune too.

Can anybody stop France?

Kylian Mbappé continues to score goals and France continues to win. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

On the evidence of what they've shown at this World Cup so far, it would take a brave man to bet against this French team going at least to the final, if not all the way to their second crown in three editions.

They are so good in attack. But it is ominous for the rest of the field that France aren't just about that attack. Their goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been impressive all tournament. So have the centre-back pairing of Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba. Jules Koundé has been solid at right-back, while Lucas Digne has slotted in nicely when he's had to at left-back. Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot have been solid in midfield as well. They are so rounded across all areas of the pitch, and that sets the base for their immense attacking talent to flourish.

Kylian Mbappé has 18 goals in 18 World Cup games now. Who knows how many he can reach by the time this tournament is done? Mbappé is the superstar of that French attack, but Michael Olise has his own claim to being the best player in the world at this moment in time. Ousmane Dembélé dovetails nicely with those two. And that is before we even mention the electric Désiré Doué, and substitutes Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki.

Stopping them? Good luck.