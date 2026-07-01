World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Mexico set up potential England tie with win over Ecuador - July 1

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Mexico won their first knockout match for 40 years as they beat Ecuador 2-0 to set up a potential showdown with England and you can follow all of the day's news with ESPN.

The tournament co-hosts continued their impeccable run at this tournament, winning their fourth match and not conceding a goal.

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They will now face England or Democratic Republic of Congo in the Round of 16 back at the iconic Estadio Azteca, a stadium they have very much made their fortress.

While Mexico look in great shape, France once again laid down the gauntlet as favourites to win the tournament with a resounding 3-0 win over Sweden.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice to go within a goal of Lionel Messi as the all-time World Cup top scorer and continue his remarkable record at World Cups.

France will now face Paraguay in the Round of 16, after the South American side stunned Germany on penalties on Monday night.

The third and final team to advance on Tuesday was Norway, who overcame Ivory Coast to win their first ever knockout game, with Erling Haaland scoring the winning goal.

That sets up a mouth-watering tie between Norway and Brazil in the Round of 16.

On Tuesday, all eyes will be on England as they prepare to face the Democratic Republic of Congo in Atlanta, before Belgium take on Senegal and the United States face Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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