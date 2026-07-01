Argentina vs. Cape Verde: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Lionel Messi's Argentina continue their quest to defend their World Cup crown when they take on Cape Verde in a round-of-32 clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday.

Having eased past Jordan in their final group game to top Group J, Argentina reinforced their status as strong contenders to go all the way.

Cape Verde have no ambitions for the ultimate prize but created history by booking their spot in the knockout stages on their World Cup debut, after going undefeated in Group H and finishing second behind Spain.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Friday July 3, 6 p.m.

UK BST: Friday July 3, 11 p.m.

India IST: Saturday July 4, 3:30 a.m..

Australia AEST: Saturday July 4, 8 a.m.

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA

Referee: TBC

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Argentina

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Predicted XI (4-4-2):

Emiliano Martínez

Gonzalo Montiel | Cristian Romero | Lisandro Martínez | Facundo Medina

Rodrigo De Paul | Alexis Mac Allister | Enzo Fernández | Thiago Almada

Lionel Messi | Lautaro Martínez

Cape Verde

Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Vozinha

Steven Moreira | Roberto Lopes | Diney Borges | Sidny Lopes Cabral

Laros Duarte | Kevin Pina | Jamiro Monteiro

Ryan Mendes | Dailon Livramento | Jovane Cabral

Talking Points

Argentina must guard against complacency

play 0:56 Why Messi scoring off the bench for Argentina was 'inevitable'

Argentina face a relatively comfortable run until at least the quarterfinals of the World Cup, and that might tempt Lionel Scaloni into rotating his squad, as they proved they could still win without Lionel Messi starting. The legend came on to score a record-extending goal via a free-kick, and Scaloni might keep his options open against Cape Verde.

Cape Verde have already proved that they can be a difficult opponent, and in knockout football, the risk is often not worth the reward. Scaloni must field his best team, and if Messi and co. can't find a breakthrough, they certainly have the bench to switch tactics and freshen things up.

Argentina also face the unknown of which Cape Verde side they will face. The debutants were resolute in defence against Spain, but were expansive and attacked a lot against Uruguay.

Will Vozinha bail Cape Verde out again?

play 1:43 Burley: Cape Verde reaching knockout stages is a 'great story'

In many ways, Cape Verde have already surpassed what they set out to achieve on their World Cup debut, as they created history by becoming the smallest nation by population to enter the knockout stages.

Bubista has masterminded an unbeaten campaign full of belief, with goalkeeper Vozinha becoming the perfect representation of that philosophy. The veteran was in fine form against Spain, and with Cape Verde likely to be forced to sit back against Argentina, Vozinha will have to be at his very best if Cape Verde are to pull off perhaps the greatest upset in World Cup history.

The nation's president has said that Cape Verde can beat Argentina 1-0, and having kept clean sheets against Spain and Saudi Arabia, Vozinha will prove crucial in that scenario. What Bubista might also consider is that there are no real expectations from his side, and that could help his players play with verve and freedom. Argentina might also be caught out if Cape Verde decide to attack from the start, with the World Cup champions probably expecting their opposition to sit back and defend.