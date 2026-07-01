Transfer rumors, news: USMNT's Pulisic on six-man Liverpool shortlist

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AC Milan's Christian Pulisic is one of six players of interest to Liverpool as they look to replace Mohamed Salah, while Arsenal are looking to step up their interest in PSG and France winger Bradley Barcola this summer. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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USMNT star Christian Pulisic could be headed back to the Premier League. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

- Liverpool have a six-man winger shortlist, which includes AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, says TEAMtalk. After Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League for the second consecutive year, Pulisic, 27, has been on duty with the USMNT at the World Cup and the former Chelsea forward has now caught the eye of scouts at Anfield. But Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh, FC's Cologne Said El Mala, Hoffenheim's Bazoumana Traore and Lille attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo are also on the list.

- Arsenal are looking to step up their interest in PSG and France winger Barcola this summer, reports the BBC. Barcola, 23 is viewed as an alternative to Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, after the Gunners were told they would have to spent £130 million to sign the England international. However, despite the potential €100 million signing of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, The Athletic reports that PSG want to keep Barcola and would only consider offers of over €130 million. Meanwhile, the BBC claims Arsenal are looking to land former Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 26, on a free transfer as Kepa Arrizabalaga could leave.

- Paris Saint-Germain are accelerating interest in a move to sign AFC Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi this summer, reports TEAMtalk. The 20-year-old is at the top of the club's shortlist for potential striker options, following an impressive debut Premier League campaign. PSG are reported to be looking at Kroupi as an option to replace Gonçalo Ramos, who joined AC Milan for a club-record €74 million fee, and the outgoing Randal Kolo Muani, who is set to join Juventus on loan with an obligation to sign for €40 million. Bournemouth are looking to recoup around €100 million from Kroupi's transfer, however, while Arsenal have been one of the other teams linked with interest.

- Manchester United have spoken to Marcus Rashford's camp about staying at the club this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. United are reportedly open to welcoming the England forward back for pre-season training, amid doubts over his future. Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, and while he impressed, the LaLiga club did not trigger the €30 million permanent transfer clause in his deal.

- Inter Milan are stepping up their interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, says Gazzetta dello Sport. Inter are strongly considering a move to sign the England international and will battle Como for his signature, with their Serie A rivals already making one offer worth €27 million that has been rejected. Chelsea are holding out for around €35 million.

ESPN sources

- Tottenham have agreed a club-record £85 million deal with West Ham to sign Mateus Fernandes. ESPN reported last week that Spurs were ready to rival Manchester United for the 21-year-old midfielder and sources suggest they offered a higher overall package to beat off any competition. Read

- Everton are set to complete the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney for a fee in the region of £25 million. Hackney, 24, is one of the most admired players in the Championship and helped Middlesbrough to the playoff final, where they lost to Hull City. Read

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Other Rumours

- Bournemouth insist they won't be letting midfielder Alex Scott leave this summer, with a new contract offer made to help keep the England international. Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool have all been linked with him. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus are set to sign Genoa forward Jeff Ekhator, 19, with an agreement struck for €16 million, with €2 million in add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Newly promoted Premier League side Coventry City are set to sign Aurele Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt, with boss Frank Lampard keen on landing the 22-year-old center back. (Florian Plettenberg)

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- RB Leipzig have made an offer in the region of €24 million to Burnley for defender Maxime Esteve. The France center back has also been linked with Liverpool this summer. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- AC Milan are in talks with Sporting CP over a deal to sign Goncalo Inacio. The 24-year-old center back is viewed as a key arrival for new head coach Ruben Amorim, having played under him previously. (Nicolo Schira)

- Dusan Vlahovic's agents have been exploring a potential move for the striker to join Barcelona this summer, following his exit from Juventus as a free agent. (Ekrem Konur)

- Rangers are keen on bringing Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore back to the club. The 18-year-old winger spent last season on loan, and could return to Ibrox for another spell next campaign. (Ekrem Konur)

- Leeds are keen on signing Japan's World Cup star Zion Suzuki this summer. The 23-year-old Parma goalkeeper is viewed as an ideal option to become the team's No. 1. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Juventus are continuing to monitor a move for Guglielmo Vicario, with the Tottenham goalkeeper rising up the club's shortlist for this summer. (Gianluca Di Marzio)