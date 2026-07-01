Sebastián Beccacece steps down as Ecuador coach after World Cup exit

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Sebastián Beccacece has confirmed he will not continue as head coach of Ecuador following the team's elimination from the World Cup.

Ecuador lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico on Tuesday in the round of 32.

Under contract until the end of the tournament, Beccacece told DS Sport after the game at the Azteca stadium: "Today it's time to say goodbye to a beautiful, wonderful family with deep gratitude, great serenity, and a sense of inner peace. We've given it our all."

Ecuador went into Tuesday's game full of confidence after a come-from-behind win over Germany in their final Group E match saw them reach the knockout stages for the first time in 20 years.

The country's president Daniel Noboa even declared a public holiday following the national team's achievement. However, La Tricolor failed to display the same gritty performance against Mexico and trailed 2-0 at half-time.

Many wrote off Ecuador very early on which meant that their advancement into the knockouts came as a shock globally. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"That's how soccer is," Beccacece said.

"Results are what matter most. I think the first half [against Mexico] didn't live up to what our process has been. Life is like that, too -- a first half that wasn't the best. That means that we have to leave the tournament with this sadness, but also with the joy that we have a group of players who have shown commitment, and that will bear fruit."

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Under Beccacece, who took charge of Ecuador in August 2024, the Tricolor finished second in the South American qualifiers, just behind world champions Argentina to earn a direct spot at the World Cup.

"It was a two-and-a-half-year journey of working nonstop, giving our all, with great honesty and transparency," Beccacece said.

"We had many players making their World Cup and national team debuts. We achieved great results in the qualifiers and in our preparations. At the World Cup, we had an incredible group stage."