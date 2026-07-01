French defender Jérémy Jacquet officially joins Liverpool from Rennes

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Liverpool have completed the signing of France U21 centre-back Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes in a deal worth up to £60million ($79.5million.)

The Premier League club reached an agreement for the 20-year-old in January and he has now signed a five-year contract at Anfield with the option of a further 12 months, subject to international clearance.

The defender is expected to be available from the start of pre-season after missing the end of his last campaign in France with a shoulder injury sustained in February.

Jérémy Jacquet comes with a hefty price tag for a 20-year-old and Liverpool will be hoping he makes an instant impact. SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP via Getty Images

"I feel really good, the first impressions are good and I am very happy to start here," Jacquet told the club's website. "It's a big dream for me."

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Jacquet made 33 senior appearances for Rennes after coming through their youth ranks. He spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Clermont.