Three people die from suffocation during Mexico's celebrations post-Ecuador win in World Cup

Three people have died from asphyxiation in Mexico City during World Cup celebrations, local authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragedies occurred near the Paseo de la Reforma, the most important avenue in Mexico City, where thousands of fans gathered to celebrate co-hosts Mexico reaching the round of 16 after a 2-0 win over Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca.

Tragedy struck during joyous celebrations as Mexico won a knockout match at a World Cup for the first time in 40 years. Alfredo Martinez/Getty Images

Local health officials confirmed the death of a 44-year-old man and two women, aged 19 and 48, from asphyxiation.

"As reported by the local health services, Mexico City's emergency teams immediately responded to a report of three unconscious people at different locations near Paseo de la Reforma," Clara Brugada Molina, the Head of Mexico City's Government, wrote on X.

"All medical response protocols were activated; however, unfortunately, they lost their lives.

"With a heavy heart, I send my warmest regards and my most sincere condolences to their loved ones. We reiterate our call to always celebrate with responsibility, care, and empathy."

Mexico had not won a knockout stage match since defeating Bulgaria in the round of 16 when they hosted the tournament in 1986.