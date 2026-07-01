2026 World Cup July 1 schedule: Soccer games today

Open Extended Reactions

USA's World Cup journey continues tonight.

Matches are available on Fox and Telemundo, while fans can tune in to World Cup studio show coverage on ESPN.

Check out more information on today's matches and coverage from ESPN below:

*All times Eastern

Round of 32

Noon: England vs. Congo DR (Atlanta)

4 p.m.: Belgium vs. Senegal (Seattle)

8 p.m.: United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (Santa Clara, Calif.)

ESPN studio show schedule