2026 World Cup July 1 schedule: Soccer games today

USA's World Cup journey continues tonight.
Matches are available on Fox and Telemundo, while fans can tune in to World Cup studio show coverage on ESPN.
Check out more information on today's matches and coverage from ESPN below:
*All times Eastern
Round of 32
Noon: England vs. Congo DR (Atlanta)
4 p.m.: Belgium vs. Senegal (Seattle)
8 p.m.: United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (Santa Clara, Calif.)
ESPN studio show schedule
9 a.m.: ESPN FC World Cup Morning Show, ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: SportsCenter, ESPN Deportes
5 p.m.: ESPN Enfocados, ESPN Deportes
6 p.m.: Generación Fútbol, ESPN Deportes
7 p.m.: SportsCenter, ESPN Deportes
7 p.m.: Fútbol Americas, ESPN+
7 p.m.: Fútbol Americas, ESPN2
10 p.m.: ESPN FC Daily Show, ESPN+
10 p.m.: ESPN FC World Cup Night Show, ESPN2
11 p.m.: Ahora o Nunca, ESPN Deportes
12 a.m.: Fútbol Picante, ESPN Deportes
1 a.m.: SportsCenter, ESPN Deportes
2 a.m.: Fútbol Picante, ESPN Deportes