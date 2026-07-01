Marseille hire ex-Lille manager Bruno Genesio after Beye exit

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Bruno Genesio has been appointed as Marseille's new manager following a turbulent season that ended with the club failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Genesio replaced Habib Beye, the French club said on Wednesday.

The nine-time Ligue 1 champions finished fifth last season in which coach Roberto de Zerbi was fired, president Pablo Longoria left and fans protested about the direction of the one-time European champion club.

In addition, American-owned Marseille were threatened this month with a one-year ban from European competitions and fined €10 million ($11.5m).

"This appointment is part of the new sporting cycle undertaken by the club in order to pursue its development and sustainably strengthen its competitiveness at the highest level," Marseille said.

Hailed as a master tactician, Genesio previously coached Lyon, Stade Rennais and Lille. He was coach of the year in 2022 and guided Lille to third place last season.

"Marseille is a unique club, with an exceptional history, a strong identity and supporters whose passion is recognized far beyond its borders," Genesio said. "I am truly delighted to be part of this new project."

Since American investor Frank McCourt bought Marseille in 2016, the southern club have struggled to achieve stability.

Marseille dominated domestic football in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

They were the only French team to win the Champions League until Paris Saint-Germain claimed the trophy in the past two seasons.

Marseille haven't won the French league since 2010 and have not claimed a trophy since the now-defunct League Cup in 2012.