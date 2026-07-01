England vs. Congo DR LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Mexico await winner

Open Extended Reactions

After two uninspiring performances in their last two World Cup group games, Thomas Tuchel's England face Congo DR in the round of 32, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

The winner of the match in Atlanta, Georgia, will face a daunting-looking trip to face Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the round of 16.

- England vs. Congo DR: Everything you need to know

- England's route to the 2026 World Cup final

Hopes of an end to England's 60 years of hurt were raised following their thrilling tournament-opening victory over Croatia in which Tuchel's men looked like a well-oiled attacking machine.

But they were stopped in their tracks by Ghana in an uninspiring goalless draw in which England looked short of ideas.

The win over Panama settled the nerves a little, but England did not look like potential tournament winners.

Fortunately for the Three Lions, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have looked sharp in North America and the country's hopes will be placed on their shoulders once again in Atlanta.

Congo DR, meanwhile, have reached the round of 32 after qualifying as the best third-placed team -- they finished one point behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Group K.

A crucial win over Uzbekistan inspired by star striker Yoane Wissa in their final group game got them here and they are now looking to win the country's first World Cup knockout match.

Whoever emerges victorious must make the trip south to face a rampant Mexico team at altitude in the country's capital.

copy